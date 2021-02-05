Library craft packs cover Lunar New Year

SANTA MARIA — Children ages 4 to 12 can learn about the Lunar New Year with a fun craft pack designed to teach about traditions from around the world.

The Santa Maria Public Library is offering the packs, which will include most of the supplies needed to create two crafts.

Families can pick up the craft packs Saturday through Feb. 13 at the main library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. To register for the main library’s packs, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

For branch libraries, no registration is needed to pick up a Lunar New Year Pack. Packs may be picked up beginning Saturday at locations in Cuyama, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and the SMPL to Go Bookmobile during grab-and-go hours. There is a limit of one pack per child, while supplies last.

People can follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. On Facebook, search for “Santa Maria Public Library.” On Instagram, look for: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service and passport service by appointment. The branch libraries and bookmobile are open for grab-and-go service. Other in-person services are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons may also apply for a free Library card online.

For more information, call the library’s Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Dave Mason