Library does a lot to help community

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Public Library offers a variety of services for the community. Above is the Central Library.

We are lucky to have the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Through a personal experience, I recently discovered the scope of the extraordinary services offered by the Santa Barbara Public Library. A friend of mine was frustrated in seeking employment. Someone suggested that she might try the library for assistance.

To our great surprise, a very friendly and responsive librarian made us aware of help in preparing a resume and tips on presenting yourself to advantage in a job interview. The staff couldn’t have been more welcoming and helpful.

I am happy to report that the result was success in attaining the position that my very happy and grateful friend was hoping for. A further benefit of my experience was a discovery of the many other beneficial opportunities that are available at our library -— everything from helping to prepare your taxes, to English as a Second Language classes, to preschool story time for kids and moms. The extent of the community benefit of our library was a wonderful surprise.

We are very lucky to have this free resource as just another exceptional aspect of what makes Santa Barbara such a special place to live.

Art Merovick

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Art Merovick is a retired headmaster of Laguna Blanca School.