Library encourages 600 minutes of reading

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library has announced its second annual Adult Winter Reading Program.

This program challenges patrons to read for 600 minutes throughout December.

Those who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to select a book from a pre-selected list of titles as a prize.

Registration began on Monday, and the program will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. To register, go to cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org.

Prizes will be available for pick up at the main library from Jan. 3-15.

— Forrest McFarland