Library foundation to present new award

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation recently launched the inaugural Jessica Cadiente Library Champion Award at a National Library Week event.

This award was created to honor the Library Director Jessica Cadiente’s vision and leadership. The award will be given annually to someone who shows dedication to the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Ms. Cadiente has worked in almost every position available at a public library through the course of her career. She believes that public libraries have the power to adapt to the needs of their communities and have the ability to expand services and collections to benefit everyone, the foundation noted.

The event, held on Monday, updated the attendees on the Library’s progress on the new Michael Towbes Library Plaza and recognized the people who participated in the renovation.

On Tuesday, the Library Foundation and Library Board accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Barbara, declaring this week as National Library Week.

Throughout this week, residents have been encouraged to visit their local library and explore resources.

— Kira Logan