Library gears up for Movie Talk

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next virtual Movie Talk Discussion Group at 2 p.m. May 13.

This month’s discussion will center on the 1940s film “The Maltese Falcon” starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor. The movie follows private detective Sam Spade, who becomes involved in a murder investigation while in search of the valuable maltese falcon.

Community members are invited to participate in the discussion. To register, visit the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches are open for Grab and Go Service and offers 24/7 online resources such as downloaded eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.

— Madison Hirneisen