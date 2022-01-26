Library hosts online fundraiser

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its annual “Love Your Library” fundraiser this week through Feb. 11.

Library supporters can make a donation or bid online for auction items. Proceeds support initiatives at the main library and all other branches.

To bid on items varying from outdoor dining packages to barbecue sets, wine and spa packages and more, go to www.32auctions.com/smplfloveyourlibrary2022.

Questions may be directed to librarian Dawn Jackson at 805-925-0994, ext. 2322.

— Katherine Zehnder