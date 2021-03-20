Library involved in burger reading program

SANTA MARIA — Children between ages 4 and 12 are invited to participate in the In-N-Out Burger “Cover to Cover” reading program at the Santa Maria Public Library.

For every five books read, participants will earn an award certificate, which is good for one free cheeseburger or hamburger at any In-N-Out Burger location. Children can earn up to three awards during the program, and they can pick up a reading log at a local library location to track books read, according to a news release.

For children learning to read, parents or caregivers can list the books read together.

The program runs through April 17. For more information, contact the library’s youth services division at 805-928-0994, ext. 8564.

— Mitchell White