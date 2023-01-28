Library is more than just books

As a relatively new resident of our community, I’ve found the Santa Barbara Public Library is a constant source of delightful surprises.

Take, for instance, its crowd pleasing program, “The Library of Things.” Now library members can explore and even borrow an array of fun objects to explore at home at your leisure with family members, friends or individually: how they work, what their secrets are, how our lives can be improved.

Learn more about it at library.santabarbaraca.gov/books-more/library-things or even better, visit the downtown library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, to see what’s offered.

This is just an example of the curated collections that await us.

The library is so much more than books. It’s a community center filled with engaging and enlightening programs from learning to art, to kids and teen activities and a Library on the Go van that comes to you. All it takes is a free library card.

Public funding covers just a portion of the expenses for library operations and our tireless and creative librarians’ work. It takes private support to elevate our library and push it further into the 21st century with these vibrant activities.

I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation to ensure our library can continue to innovate unique activities like “The Library of Things.” Thank you.

Peter Ginsberg

Board member,

Santa Barbara Library Foundation

Editor’s note: The foundation’s website is sblibraryfoundation.org.