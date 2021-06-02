Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

The Lompoc Public Library is kicking off the summer this week with sign-ups for its Summer Reading Program: “Reading Colors Your World.”

The program is open to all ages of children, teenagers and adults. You can register online through the Beanstack Tracker app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Those who participated in previous reading programs with the Lompoc Public Library may already have a Beanstack account.

Anyone who wants to participate but does not have internet access is invited to contact the Lompoc Library for assistance at 805-875-8781.

In addition to the opportunity to read for prizes, the program offers craft kits for children, teenagers and adults. After registering for the Summer Reading Program, participants can pick up a “Take and Make” craft kit from the Lompoc Library while supplies last.

The library also announced its partnership with Page Turner Adventures. Program participants will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures based on themes such as farmyard friends, fish tales, pet pals and celebrity critters.

Each weekly theme includes five videos of professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips and crafts projects. Page Turn Adventures program participants will have the opportunity to earn animal-themed badges each week of July.

For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library or call the library at 805-875-8781.

