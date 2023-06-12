Library launches reading program

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program: Find Your Voice is open and runs through July 31.

This program serves every age level, from toddlers to adults. Participants may sign up at any of the Santa Maria Public Library locations. That includes the Main Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Each program offers activities and challenges, and prizes for reading based upon age level. Drawings for additional prizes will occur at the end of the program for all those that complete the program.

Studies find that students who participate in public library reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school than non-participants, according to a news release.

For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Liam Hibbert