Library offering Valentine’s Day with festive kits

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library is offering Valentine’s Day themed “Grab and Go” kits ahead of the upcoming love-centered holiday.

The kits include five romance books and materials to create two Valentine’s Day themed cards. Registration for the kits will begin on Monday and the kits will be ready for pickup at the library’s sidewalk service pick up window from Feb. 1 to 6.

To learn how to make the Valentines craft, patrons can join library staff for a Zoom presentation at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9. Once registered, the library will send participants information to join the Zoom meeting.

Each household is allowed to register for one kit and because these kits are not checked out through the library system, there is no due date.

To register, visit the library’s event calendar for the month of February at http://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=9521&thisMonth=2&thisYear=2021.

— Madison Hirneisen