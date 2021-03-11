Library offers child caregiver classes

The Santa Barbara Public Library is launching classes to help caregivers such as families, friends and neighbors, as well as those interested in becoming licensed childcare providers.

Classes will be offered in English and Spanish.

The Nurturing Know-How Series will cover topics such as daycare licensure, early literacy, child health, safety practices/first aid, small business skills, school readiness and developmentally appropriate learning activities.

Presenters include representatives from a variety of community organizations as well as library staff. The first class focuses on boosting school readiness and will be presented at 1 p.m. today in English and 1 p.m. March 18 in Spanish.

“Providing high-quality early literacy classes has always been a library goal, and now we are working with community partners to expand our offerings to broaden our reach and impact,” said library director Jessica Cadiente.

For more information, visit sbplibrary.org.

— Gerry Fall