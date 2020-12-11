Library offers cookbook club talk

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a special presentation of What’s Cookin’ Santa Maria cookbook club.

The video conference cookbook discussion will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cookbook club will be discussing “A Literary Holiday Cookbook” by Alison Walsh. Patrons are invited to choose a recipe to make from the book and share the results with the group.

“A Literary Holiday Cookbook” is a literature-inspired cookbook designed for all ages. Patrons who register for the event will receive recipe cards and a copy of a classic book.

“A Literary Holiday Cookbook” is available on Hoopla with your Library card.

To register, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Gerry Fall