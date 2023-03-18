Library offers Family Game Night Packs

SANTA MARIA — Need some ideas on how to keep the kids entertained during this rainy season? The Santa Maria Public Library is offering free Family Game Night Packs for families.

Starting today, these packs are available at the libraries in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Cuyama and the SMPL To Go Bookmobile. They will be provided while supplies last.

These packs, administered by the state librarian of California, feature supplies and instructions for a Minute-to-Win-It themed game night. One pack provides fun for a family of four.

This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com