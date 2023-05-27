Library offers free access to e-bikes

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Public Library has partnered with Santa Barbara BCycle to expand access to its e-bike share program to the community.

With the addition of BCycle to the SBPL’s Library of Things collection, BCycle is hoping to expose more residents to the benefits of the electric bikes.

Beginning this weekend, library cardholders can check out a BCycle pass from the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The BCycle passes can be borrowed for one week, and patrons can have unlimited one-hour rides for the duration of the checkout period.

Additional passes will be available from Eastside Library and the Library on the Go van later this summer.

The BCycle Library Pass Program is made possible with support from Bosch. Bosch e-bike systems supply Santa Barbara BCycle’s fleet of 250 pedal-assist electric bikes.

All library programs are free.

For more information, visit SBPLibrary.org.

— Annika Bahnsen