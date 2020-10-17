Library offers gardening kits

SANTA MARIA — Fall Gardening Kits are now available for residents of Santa Maria, courtesy of the Santa Maria Public Library.

Each kit has six peat pots, soil, plant markers and three packages of seeds.

The limited kits are available now through Saturday during sidewalk pick-up window service hours — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Register for a kit on the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call the library at 805-925-0994.

— Grayce McCormick