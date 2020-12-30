Library offers Noon Year’s Party Packs

SANTA MARIA — The Youth Services desk at the Santa Maria Public Library is providing Noon Year’s Family Party Packs to celebrate the New Year at noon — or any time.

The packs include craft and party supplies for a family of four to create a balloon drop, party hats and more.

Residents must register for the packs by visiting the Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.

Registration is currently open and the packs can be picked up through 5 p.m. Thursday.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland St.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. The library is on Facebook at Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Grayce McCormick