Library offers responders presentation

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library, in conjunction with Safety Consulting Services LLC, is offering a free “Stop the Bleed” presentation over Zoom at 3 p.m. today.

The presentation is intended to teach patrons how to become “Immediate Responders,” instructing laypersons how to control major bleeding from traumatic situations using direct pressure, wound packing and applying tourniquets.

Retired firefighter and certified Emergency Medical Technician Scott Hunter will lead the presentation.

Parties interested in attending the “Stop the Bleed” presentation should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number. They can also call 805-925-0994 to provide their information.

— Grayce McCormick