Library offers Teen Anime Club packs

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is seeking teenagers who are into manga, anime, cartoons or similar interests.

Teen Anime Club packs from the Santa Maria Public Library include something bookish, something crafty and of course, something yummy.

Registrants for the Anime Club will be invited to the Anime Club Zoom meetup at 4 p.m. Monday.

During the meet up, the group discusses anime and movies, eats snacks, and plays bingo for prizes. Registration and pick up runs today through Jan. 22.

To register, visit the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

To view an “unboxing” video of the packs, visit www.youtube.com/c/cityofsantamariacalifornia. Under videos, view “Anime Pack.”

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library; on Instagram, go to @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Gerry Fall