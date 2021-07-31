Library offers writing packs

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library invites youth from kindergarten through 12th grade to pick up writing packs beginning today.

Packs include a journal and a variety of activities designed to ease the pressure of writing and to inspire amateur authors.

The packs will be offered every three months and will feature new and exciting projects designed to help authors strengthen their writing skills.

The packs can be picked up at the Youth Services desk at the main library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Registration is required for the packs, and there is a limit of one pack per youth while supplies last.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or email libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon