Library offers writing packs

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Public Library is providing Youth Writing Packs for K-12 students.

Packs include a journal and activities, which are designed to ease the pressure of writing and inspire amateur authors. Every three months, the writing packs will feature what the library calls “new and exciting projects designed to help authors strengthen the writing skills they already possess.”

Registration will start Saturday. To register, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

Packs may be picked up at the Library Youth Services desk during Grab and Go service hours, from Saturday through April 10. The main Library is at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

You can follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Search on Facebook for Santa Maria Public Library; on Instagram, go to: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

