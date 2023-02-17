Library plans macrame workshop

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will present a free macrame workshop for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Learning Loft.

The library is at 421 South McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Library staff will lead patrons in creating two macrame coasters. All materials will be provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, visit the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

The Cuyama and Los Alamos branch libraries will offer a limited number of free macrame to-go kits for adults. The kits are available pick-up on a first come, first served basis at the libraries.

The Cuyama branch is at 4689 State Route 166. The Los Alamos branch is located at 405 Helena St.

For updates, follow the library on social media — Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

For questions, call the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Dave Mason