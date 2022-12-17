Library presents ‘Paws to Read’

SANTA MARIA — Kids will get to read books aloud to trained service dogs during “Paws to Read” on Tuesday and Dec. 27 at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The session will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. both days at the library’s Youth Services Altrusa Theater, 421 South McClelland St., Santa Maria.

This program is open to children ages 6 through 12. Families can sign up at the library’s Youth Services Desk for a 15-minute time slot to read the books. The readings are part of the library’s “Love on a Leash” program, in which volunteers will bring dogs to the Youth Services Altrusa Theater for the readings.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library’s Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Katherine Zehnder