Library promotes good writing

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering its Writing Club for children and adults.

Participants can pick up a fun and creative Writing Club pack with projects designed for ages 6 and up. Created by the library’s Youth Services staff, the packs include a journal, writing prompts, and a variety of activities to ease the pressure of writing and inspire amateur authors.

Each month, the kits will feature new projects to help authors strengthen their writing skills.

Register by visiting the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994. Registration and pick up begins Saturday and runs through Feb. 27.

— Gerry Fall