Library provides craft kits

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Public Library is offering Take and Make craft kits for kids and adults.

The kits include most of the materials needed to complete the craft, according to a news release.

Adult Take and Make kits change every month. Children and teenage kits change every week.

Kits are available for free to the public while supplies last.

The November adult kit involves a felt pie, and the December adult kit involves the makings of a Mason jar lid wreath.

Teens will learn how to make journals, maps, cartoons,and poetry with their Take and Make Kits.

Families can pick up children’s fall Take and Make kits on the following dates.

— This week: An acorn button kit.

— Nov. 22: Paper and leaf turkey.

— Nov. 29: Wood and paper apple.

— Dec. 6: Llama Take and Make Kit.

— Dec. 13: Paper bag gingerbread house.

— Dec. 20: A New Year’s Day popper.

The Lompoc Public Library would also like to remind the public about the reading challenges for all ages on the Beanstack mobile app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

The Read Grateful challenge ends Nov. 30. A library card is required to pick up prizes.

For more information, call the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.

— Katherine Zehnder