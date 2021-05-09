Home Life Library receives reading program grant
Library receives reading program grant

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria in support of the library’s Summer Reading Program. 

The funds will be used to incentivize people to keep reading throughout the summer 

The Summer Reading Program takes place at the library’s locations in Santa Maria, Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt and runs from June 1 through July 31. People of all ages are invited to participate. 

For more information, all the Library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Madison Hirneisen

News-Press Staff Writer

