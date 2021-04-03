Library recognizes Armenian History Month

VENTURA — In honor of Armenian History Month, the Ventura County Library along with the Southern California Library Cooperative are continuing their “Be The Change” series with two events.

On Thursday, political consultant and commentator Eric Hacopian will have a conversation with Salpi Ghazarian, the director of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, in a pre-recorded video called “Armenia, Artsakh, Diaspora – Memory, Identity and Responsibility.” You can register for this event at https://glac.info/bethechange.

Eric Hacopian is a 30-year veteran of American politics, having worked on campaigns from the local to the presidential level. For the past 22 years, he has been the principal at EDH & Associates, a Southern California-based Democratic consulting firm.

Salpi Ghazarian joined the USC Institute of Armenian Studies in 2014 to lead a global intellectual center that brings together the skills, training and passion of scholars, practitioners and leaders to address and resolve national and global challenges impacting communities in California, the U.S. and Armenia.

Then on April 10, author and lecturer Khatchig Mouradian will discuss his book, “The Resistance Network,” with filmmaker and screenwriter Eric Nazarian.

“The Resistance Network” is the history of an underground network of humanitarians, missionaries, and diplomats in Ottoman Syria who helped save the lives of thousands during the Armenian Genocide. Khatchig Mouradian challenges depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and subjects of humanitarianism, demonstrating the key role they played in organizing a humanitarian resistance against the destruction of their people.

To view this program, go to https://glac.info/bethechange.

— Gerry Fall