Library seeks works of art

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Public Library is looking for local nonprofits or associations with more than 20 members to display their art in the Main Faulkner Gallery.

The gallery is at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Exhibits usually run one month, and the gallery has one vacancy remaining for September 2023, as well as vacancies in 2024.

To display art, the group must have a jury or pre-selection process, And the group can choose whether to provide sitters during the hours that the gallery is open to the public.

To put in a request to display art, go to seam.ly/73XJO1cp.

For more information, contact the library at libraryadmin@santabarbaraca.gov or 805-564-5608.

For more about the library, go to sbpllibrary.org.

— Dave Mason