Library to hold talk with romance author

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is welcoming author Madeleine Henry for an interactive discussion of her new novel, “The Love Proof,” during a Valley Reads Book Club meeting at 2 p.m. on May 4 via Zoom video conference.

“The Love Proof” is an “unusual love story about lasting connection, time and intuition. It explores the course that perfect love can take between imperfect people and urges us to listen to our hearts rather than our heads – (Simon and Schuster),” according to a news release.

Ms. Henry has written two novels: “The Love Proof” and “Breathe In, Cash Out.” “The Love Proof” was selected by The New York Times as a New and Noteworthy book, and her novels have been featured in the Washington Post, the New York Post and Parade.

To participate in Valley Reads Book Club, contact jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with your name and phone number or email to be included in the Zoom video conference. Or call the library at 805-925-0994.

For more information, call the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com