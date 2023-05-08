Library to host 2023 Community Baby Shower

The Santa Barbara Public Library is hosting the annual Community Baby Shower from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 20.

If you’re expecting a baby or have a little one already, this shower is for you.

Community members are welcome to come by the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, anytime during this free event to see what the library and community organizations have to offer for their new baby.

The first 50 people through the door will get a gift bag with swag and toys from the partnering community organizations and a free board book from the Library.

A variety of community organizations invite parents to connect to learn how to support their baby’s health, development, and early literacy. Local organizations will be tabling with fun activities and resources to share, including Cottage Hospital, PEP, Baby Sign Sessions, UCSB Child Studies, Children’s Resource and Referral, Family Service Agency, Nurtured Births, Communify, Centerline, Storyteller Children’s Center, WIC-Nutrition Services and Breastfeeding, CALM, Haven Family Resource (Then Comes Baby), Santa Barbara County Education Office-Early Care and Education, Help Me Grow Santa Barbara County, Tinkle Belle Diaper Service and Oaks Parent-Child Workshop.

SBPL will also highlight the wide array of services that support children and families, including early literacy classes, parenting classes, and more. This event is a chance for new parents to connect with each other and the organizations in our community that serve them, discover learning resources, and learn more about early literacy, all under one roof.

