Library to launch mobile program

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Public Library will launch its new Library on the Go mobile van in June, providing library services in communities where making it to the library may be more difficult.

The roaming library van will make stops around the community, delivering books, spearheading book clubs, offering storytimes for families and operating STEAM programs. When the Library on the Go van is out and about, it will also provide access to free Wi-Fi and library materials throughout the community.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new, state of the art Library on the Go van into the community this summer,” Library Director Jessica Cadiente said in a statement. “Library staff are ready to bring all the services and programs we offer on site in our buildings to reach more people where they are at.”

The library will celebrate the launch of the new mobile service during it’s Summer Reading Kick-Off event on June 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Alameda Park. During the event, community members can check out Library materials, sign up for the Summer Reading Program, play games, make origami crafts and enjoy activities hosted by the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum and Print Power. Children and teens who sign up for the Summer Reading program will receive a free book.

For more information on the library’s upcoming events, visit SBPLibrary.org.

— Madison Hirneisen