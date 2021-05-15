Library to launch summer reading program

VENTURA — The Ventura County Library will launch its “Reading Colors Your World” summer program June 1, offering free activities for children, teens and adults to foster a love for reading.

The primary goal of the program is to challenge students to keep reading over the summer to prevent reading loss. Children can register for the library’s online reading and activity log (vencolibrary.beanstack.org), and once they reach 500 minutes of reading, they can choose a free book to add to their home libraries.

“Children who don’t read over the summer may lose up to two full months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall,” Library Director Nancy Schram said in a statement. “To succeed in school and life, our children and teens need continuous opportunities to learn and practice critical skills. Your public library is a key part of the solution during the summer when school is out.”

The library will also host various events throughout the summer to engage the community, including weekly STEAM challenges, themed storytimes and a presentation at the Ojai Raptor Center.

Participants in the summer program could also have the chance to win one of six Nintendo Switch grand prizes and other small prizes throughout the summer.

Registration for the program will remain open through Aug. 22. For more information, visit vencolibrary.org.

— Madison Hirneisen