Library to offer pottery to-go kits

NORTH COUNTY — The Santa Maria Public Library will be offering free DIY Talavera-inspired Pottery to-go kits available for pick up starting Saturday.

The kits will be available for pick up at the libraries in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Cuyama and the SMPL To Go Bookmobile.

The kits are available for all ages and include all materials needed to create a painted terracotta pot. This program supports the library’s mission to promote lifelong learning as well as the city of Santa Maria’s efforts to offer more recreational opportunities.

This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Kira Logan