Library to present ‘Island Visions’ programming

The California State Library has given the Santa Barbara Public Library a grant to distribute 100 copies of “Island Visions” and present related Book to Action programming.

“Island Visions,” edited by Jacob Seigel Brielle and illustrated by Isaac Seigel-Boettner, features essays and infographics written by scientists, environmentalists, rangers, fishermen, and local outdoor enthusiasts and explores what is special about the Channel Islands.

For the related programming, Book to Action will kick off with a Library on the Go van event at 2:30 p.m. April 2 at Shoreline Park, Shoreline Drive and Santa Rosa Place in Santa Barbara, with a poetry workshop led by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles.

The audience will learn about a poem inspired by the beauty and wonder of the Santa Barbara Channel Islands.

And the Santa Barbara Public Library will host an in-person discussion with the “Island Visions” author and illustrator, who will share their inspiration and explain how “Island Visions” became a book, at noon April 10 at the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Copies of “Island Visions” will be available at special events and Library on the Go visits through April and June, with a limit of one per family. You can also check it out from the library.

The library is partnering with local organizations as part of the library’s Book to Action programming from April to June, exploring topics from water quality and ocean health, local marine biology, a guide to hiking and backpacking on the Channel Islands, a beach cleanup day with Explore Ecology, a demonstration and workshop about local DIY plastics recycling, and more.

For more information, go to santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/default.asp.

