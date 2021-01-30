Library updates hours for passport applications

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library has updated its hours for passport applications.

Starting Monday, citizens planning international travel can make an appointment with the library to apply for their passports on the following days and times at the library, at 421 S. McClelland St.: 3 to 5 p.m. on Mondays; 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays; 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

For application forms, information on what documents are required, fees, and other passport and international travel information, visit www.travel.state.gov.

To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994 ext. 8566. For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/passport.

— Mitchell White