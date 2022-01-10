Home Life Library workshop covers salt and sugar scrubs
Library workshop covers salt and sugar scrubs

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a workshop for adults on how to make your own salt and sugar scrubs. 

The free workshop will take place 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Participants will learn how to mix natural ingredients, to make two different homemade body scrubs. All materials will be provided. 

Seating is limited, and registration is required. Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

