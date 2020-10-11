License plate reader will eliminate jobs

Your front page article about “Santa Barbara implements license plate reader (News-Press, Oct. 3), should have been titled “Santa Barbara eliminates more prevailing wage jobs.”

Of all of the cities in Santa Barbara County, this is the last city that needs to eliminate jobs.

The city staff is willing to spend $500,000 to eliminate prevailing rate jobs, which are needed by college students and about a third of the population. Nothing could make less sense. Now the staff can work on creating a $5 million new project to create the jobs they are eliminating.

David Pick