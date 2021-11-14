Lies during the pandemic

It could be helpful to notice the parallels between military debate and the debate between mRNA shots and healthy COVID-19 solutions.

At one point there was only a 20% approval rate for an Iraq war, but within five weeks that figure rose to 70% because of lies spread by the military/government/business/news complex.

There were news sources like Truthdig, KPFK and others who told the truth, but we had to search them out.

It’s noteworthy that the truth teller/peace advocate minority was insulted and vilified by the 70% majority.

It’s also worth noting the famous Stanley Milgram Shock Experiment. Here 67% of a cross section of Americans was willing to give a lethal dose of shock to someone when directed by an authority figure in a lab coat (or probably in a military uniform).

A similar dynamic is happening today with the mRNA shot/healthy COVID solution debate. The Big Pharma/government/news network complex is spreading lies, and the majority of Americans believe them because that’s all they hear in a news environment that’s funded by Pfizer, Merck, etc.

Fortunately there are truth tellers in alternative media, but we need to search them out.

A good place to start is with Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the shot.

Other good sources are Dr. Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Children’s Health Defense, Dr. John Campbell, Front Line Doctors, Jimmy Dore, Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal/The Grayzone, Russel Brand, Joe Rogan and many other doctors, virologists and scientists. For a spiritual perspective, check out Lee Harris and his monthly energy reports.

We were lied to about the Iraq war with devastating consequences, and we’re being lied to about mRNA shots and healthy COVID solutions, also with devastating consequences. Yogi Berra summed it up well when he said “It’s like deja vu all over again.”

John Azevedo

Ojai