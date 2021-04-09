Life at the margins

Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB presents ‘Borders’ film series

“Char . . . The No-Man’s Land” is the second in the spring film discussion series, “Borders,” presented via Zoom by the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

The program will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday with the film’s writer-director, Sourav Sarangi, and moderator Bhaskar Sarkar, associate professor in film and media studies at UCSB.

The 2012 documentary tells the story of a young teen, Rubel, who lives on one of the silt islands, known locally as chars in the middle of the Ganga, along a stretch where the river coincides with the border between India and Bangladesh.

The “Borders” series will continue with “Forensic Oceanography and the Aesthetics of Borders” from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 30.

Bishnupriya Ghosh, UCSB professor of English and global studies, and Mr. Sarkar will moderate the discussion with Charles Heller and Lorenzo Pezzani, co-founders of Forensic Oceanography, a project that investigates the militarized border regime and the politics of migration in the Mediterranean Sea.

On May 6 from 4 to 5 p.m., “The Infiltrators,” will be discussed by co-directors Cristina Ibarra and Alex River and moderated by Cristina Venegas, UCSB associate professor in film and media studies. A mix of documentary footage and re-enactments tells the true story of young immigrants who intentionally get themselves thrown into a for-profit detention center.

Cheryl Foggo, director, will discuss her film, “John Ware Reclaimed,” which documents Ms. Foggo’s quest to uncover the complex legacy of a Black cowboy and rancher who moved to western Canada at the end of the 19th century.

Stephanie Batiste, UCSB professor of English, will moderate the presentation from 4 to 5 p.m. May 13.

Registration is required for all the discussions, which do not include screenings. Registered participants will receive a link to watch the films two days before the events.

“As with all of our series, we hope to expand our audiences’ understanding of borders in film and media,” said Patrice Petro, Dick Wolf director of the CWC and presidential chair in media studies. “Each film we have selected interrogates different geographical terrains and forms of crossing, and each invites viewers to think of borders and bordering in new ways.”

