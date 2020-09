RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Pigs enjoy their lunch Monday at Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch, which opened last weekend in Goleta. Top photo, 2-year-old Frankie Reed pulls a wagon with pumpkins. Center, Nahshon Roldan, 10, and his sister Naomi Roldan, 6, of Goleta, imagine they’re driving a farm tractor. Located at 308 S. Walnut Lane, the patch will remain in operation through Oct. 31. For more about the pumpkin patch, see this Sunday’s News-Press.