Life, color and tranquility

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden proves to be safe, calming haven

The Campbell Bridge allows guests to stroll across and see Mission Creek flowing through the garden.



The natural, serene Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, tucked away in Mission Canyon, hums softly with life as it welcomes visitors back to soak in the peaceful sunshine.

Described by some as a safe, calming haven from the bustle of the city, the near century-old garden is abundant with native trees, shrubs and flowers. Visitors can weave through trails that display specific plant habitats in numerous ecosystems, as they breathe in the scent of herbaceous plants and listen to the soft bubbling of Mission Creek.

Botanic Garden volunteeer Kate Symonds explains the garden routes to the visitors, highlighting which paths and areas are open and which are closed.

The redwood trees tower over a section of the garden, making the area cool even on the hottest of summer days.

Some of the oldest redwood trees in the Botanic Garden date back to 1926.

A pale swallowtail butterfly dances among the flowers of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Butterflies flutter across the path and bumblebees buzz from flower to flower. From the canyon to the desert and the woodland to the meadow, the garden’s sections stand out for their diversity. Here, hikers are one with Santa Barbara nature.

The garden is rich in history, and the staff works each day to preserve the precious plant life unique to the American Riviera. With the perfect balance of sun and shade provided by the towering redwood trees, the Botanic Garden gifts all who enter a breath of fresh air.

Although the indoor areas are still closed because of COVID-19, everyone is now welcome to walk the paths any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to sbbg.org.

