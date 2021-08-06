LIFE IN BRIEF

Church to host food drive

Waypoint Church Santa Barbara will host its monthly food drive Aug. 15.

SANTA BARBARA — Waypoint Church SB is hosting a drive-through food drive every third Sunday of the month. The next drive will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 at the church, 3942 La Colina Road.

In consideration of the health of the community, volunteers will continue to take pandemic safety precautions. Donors will have the option to drive through the church parking lot to drop off their donations (canned and other non-perishable goods), contact-free.

All donations will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The food drive is an option for donors who wish to support local families currently facing food insecurity but are unavailable during the Foodbank’s hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call Tarik Burton 626-644-6904, email tarikburton9@gmail.com or visit www.waypointsb.com.

— Marilyn McMahon

Skateboard contest registration opens

LOMPOC — Get ready to carve, grind and kickflip Aug. 28 during Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division’s annual skateboard competition.

The event, open to all skaters 7 and older, is located at Lompoc Skate Park, 305 W College Ave. Check-in opens at 10 a.m., and the first contest begins at 11 a.m.

The competition is co-sponsored by Surf Connection, and Lompoc Foursquare Church will bring refreshments.

There are prizes to be won in individual categories, separated by age group. Each event costs $5.

Competitors should follow the park’s rules and wear appropriate safety equipment.

Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division encourages pre-registration, either in-person at its office at 125 W Walnut Ave. or at cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

Registration will also be available at the time of the event.

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is available at 805-875-8100 for more information.

— Annelise Hanshaw