Life Line provides affordable health screenings

SANTA BARBARA — Life Line Screening will help residents in and around Santa Barbara learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Club will host affordable screenings Feb. 22 at 670 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

Screening checks can include the following: HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis and kidney and thyroid function. Screenings also look at the level of plaque buildup in arteries, which is related to the risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke and influences overall vascular health.

Package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

— Katherine Zehnder