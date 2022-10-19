Life Line Screening coming to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Residents living in and around Santa Barbara can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Oct. 29 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

Pre-registration is required. Free parking is available.

Screenings can check for:

— The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

— HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

— Diabetes risk.

— Kidney and thyroid function and more.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on their ages and risk factors.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

— Marilyn McMahon