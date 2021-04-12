Life Line Screening coming to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Westside Community Center will host a community event on April 30 at 423 West Victoria St., Santa Barbara, where residents can be screened for: the level of plaque buildup in the individual’s arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors, according to a news release.

In addition, the Wellness Gold Membership Program allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit Life Line’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

— Grayce McCormick





