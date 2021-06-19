Life Line screening offered

SANTA BARBARA — Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

The screening will take place June 28 at Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. n Santa Barbara.

Screenings can check for:

— The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

— HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

— Diabetes risk

— Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

— Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking, according to a news release. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with people to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

— Dave Mason