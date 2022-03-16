Life Line screening set for April 5

SANTA BARBARA — Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions during affordable Life Line Screenings.

A screening is set for April 5 at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

According to a news release, screenings can check for:

— The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

— HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

— Diabetes risk.

— Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

— Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Package pricing starts at $159, but consultants can work with you to create a package that is right for your age and risk factors.

Registration is required. To register, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

