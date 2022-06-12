Life Line Screening set for July 15 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Center of the Heart will host Life Line Screening July 15 at 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara.

That’s where local residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings, according to a news release.

Screenings can include level of plaque buildup in your arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density and kidney and thyroid function.

Free parking is available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Registration is required.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

— Katherine Zehnder