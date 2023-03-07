Life Line Screening set for March 14

SANTA BARBARA – Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Santa Barbara Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the screening on March 14. The site is located at 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara.

According to a news release, screenings can check for:

— The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

— HDL and LDL cholesterol level.

— Diabetes risk,

— Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Registration is required.

— Katherine Zehnder