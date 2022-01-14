Life Line Screenings in Santa Barbara on Feb. 11

SANTA BARBARA — Life Line Screenings will hold an affordable health screening Feb. 11 at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

Screening checks can include the following: HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, and kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings also look at the level of plaque buildup in arteries, which is related to the risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke and influences overall vascular health.

Package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

